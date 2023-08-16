Gas prices expected to go back down following a big jump in past week

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The price of gas has risen about 20 cents this week.
According to Patrick De Haan from Gas Buddy, there are several different things that affect gas prices. Currently there are a few different factors playing a role in the current jump in gas.
"We have the rising cost of oil, we have refinery issues, we have a refinery locally that is undergoing maintenance issues and we have hurricane season," says De Haan.
According to AAA, the average price of gas is $3.91 a gallon, four cents above the national average. That price is 20 cents higher than a week ago.
De Haan adds that while prices have gone up, they are still less than the record set last year and they won't likely get back to that level any time soon.
"Relief is likely to happen," says De Haan. "In fact prices are starting to go down slowly at least for now the average price in Flint is down a a penny and a half today. That's not much solace after price have gone up. But, we are heading in the right direction."
DeHaan says he expects gas prices to go down even more as we transition to the winter blend next month.