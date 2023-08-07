Gas prices in Michigan hit a 2023 high

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Gas prices in the State of Michigan have set a new high for 2023.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in Michigan is $3.76 a gallon. That price is 26 cents more than last month, 9 cents higher than a week ago but 30 cents less than last year.
AAA is reporting that Hillsdale County is the cheapest county for gas in the state. The average price in Hillsdale is $3.58 a gallon. The highest average price is in Schoolcraft County. The average price there is $3.86 a gallon.
Motorists are paying an average of $56 for a full 15-gallon tank. $22 cheaper than June 2022.
According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased slightly from 8.94 million barrels per day to 8.884 million barrels per day. The EIA also says that the total domestic gasoline stock increased by 1.5 million barrels of oil.
"Gas prices across Michigan continue to rise, reaching the highest prices so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Lower gas demand amid increasing supply will likely help to slow price increases."