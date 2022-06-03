Gas prices increase another 13 cents, closing in on $5 per gallon in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers are feeling more pain at the gas pumps after a third consecutive day with a price increase.
AAA says drivers in Michigan were paying an average of $4.93 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday, which breaks the previous record of $4.80 per gallon set on Thursday.
Friday's average gas price in Michigan is 37 cents higher than a week ago and 76 cents higher than a month ago.
The statewide average for diesel fuel increased by 9 cents on Friday to reach $5.45 per gallon. That breaks the previous record high price of $5.36 per gallon set on Thursday.
Mid-Michigan drivers are paying the same as the statewide average prices for regular unleaded gasoline and slightly below the average price of diesel fuel.
In the Flint area and Great Lakes Bay Region, drivers are paying an average of $4.93 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline and $5.43 per gallon for diesel fuel.
AAA blames increasing demand for gasoline and crude oil for pushing up prices at the pump. Crude oil in the U.S. now is selling for $115 per barrel over concerns that supply will be tight if the European Union stops buying Russian oil.
Despite record high prices, demand for gasoline increased by 100,000 barrels per day this week due to Memorial Day travel. America's crude oil reserves are down 13.5% from a year ago.