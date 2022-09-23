Gas prices on the rise in Michigan again

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The historic drop for America's gas prices has come to an end.
After declining for 98 days in a row, the national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is starting to tick back up.
In Michigan, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline costs an average of $3.88 heading into the weekend. That's up about seven cents in the last week and is about even from prices one month ago.
Prices are still far higher than they were at this time last year.
The increase in Michigan gas prices is expected to continue. Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy said kinks, fires and outages at multiple Midwest oil refineries will push prices up.
De Haan predicts that most of the Midwest, including Michigan, will see prices for gasoline jump at least 25 cents a gallon soon. But he still expects the national average for regular unleaded gasoline to drop below $3 per gallon this year.