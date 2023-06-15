Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the CROWN Act: aimed at ending hair discrimination

LANSING Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the CROWN Act today, which aims to eliminate hair discrimination across the state.
The bill passed Michigan's legislation with bipartisan support. In a press release from the Governor, the bill will expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to prohibit race-based hair discrimination and protect Michigan residents from workplace discrimination.
The State House voted 100-7 to approve the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. Michigan joins 20 other states that have passed similar versions of the CROWN Act.
“I am proud to sign today’s bipartisan legislation alongside Senator Anthony to end hair discrimination in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “The CROWN Act will address hair discrimination Black Michiganders face at work, at school, and elsewhere. Black Michiganders must be able to wear their natural hairstyles however they choose and not feel forced to change or straighten their hair for interviews, work, or school. We know that 44% of Black women under the age of 34 have felt this kind of discrimination before and I am proud that we are taking an important step forward today to make our state more equitable and just. Let’s keep working together on our comprehensive Make it in Michigan vision to build a state where every Michigander can work, live, and raise a family.”