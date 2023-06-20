Gov. Whitmer announces European engineering company will build facility in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that European engineering services provider Expleo USA Inc. will establish its first North American research and development facility in Michigan.
According to Governor Whitmer's office, the project is expected to generate more than $2 million in Capitol Investment and create nearly 200 jobs.
Expleo specializes in AI engineering, digitalization, hyper-automation, cyber security and science. In North America, Expleo offers a range of services, including engineering, quality assurance, digital transformation, and consulting to clients in the aerospace, automotive, financial services and healthcare industries.
Gov. Whitmer was at the announcement at the company's headquarters in Paris as part of her European investment mission to Paris and Germany, happening now through June 22. Gov. Whitmer was joined by leaders from Expleo and members of Team Michigan.
“We’re thrilled to bring home nearly 200 good-paying jobs from Expleo, building on our leadership in advanced automotive manufacturing and strengthening our position as the global leader of mobility and electrification,” said Governor Whitmer. “Expleo chose to invest in Michigan because of our strong mobility business environment, inclusive laws, skilled workforce, and ongoing economic momentum to ensure anyone can ‘make it in Michigan.’ Together, we have created powerful economic development tools to bring supply chains of cars, chips, and batteries home, and secured 35,000 auto jobs since I took office. Our unemployment rate is below 4% for only the third period since the 1970s and we have added 82,000 jobs year over year. We will keep our foot on the accelerator to keep winning projects, investing in people, and revitalizing places so we can build a brighter future for Michigan. Let’s get it done.”
Expleo is evaluating locations in Oakland County for its new operations, which will represent the company's first R&D facility in North America. Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Canada, other sites in the Midwest and locations in the southern U.S. Expleo cites Michigan's significant automotive presence, the state's engineering talent and proximity to establish relationships with its current suppliers and customers.
The new space in Michigan will have an engineering team and will allow for additional employees depending on growth.
More details will be announced on the project this week.