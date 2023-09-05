Gov. Whitmer appoints a new Michigan DNR director

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed M. Scott Bowen as the new director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Bowen has served as the Commissioner of the Michigan Lottery from 2008 to 2017. He was the longest-serving lottery director in state history.
Before being the lottery commissioner, he held the position of Director of the Office of the State Employer.
Bowen was appointed a judge of the 62-A District Court in Wyoming, MI, by then Gov. Jennifer Granholm. He founded the firm Bowen, Distel & Haynes P.L.C. and worked as a city attorney for multiple Western Michigan cities.
Bowen has a Bachelor of Arts in History from Michigan State University. He also received his juris doctor from the University of Detroit.
Shannon Lott has been the acting director following the resignation of Dan Eichinger earlier this year. Lott will continue to be in a leadership role with the Michigan DNR.