Gov. Whitmer joined Michigan National Guard for Pass in Review ceremony at Camp Grayling

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the the 2022 Memorial Pass in Review Ceremony with the Michigan National Guard at Camp Grayling on Friday.
“The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have continually proven themselves as an invaluable source of compassion and reassurance to their fellow Michiganders, stepping up to serve our state with distinction through historic challenges,” said Governor Whitmer.
The Memorial Pass in Review Ceremony is a Michigan National Guard tradition where the accomplishments over the last year are acknowledged, outstanding performers are recognized, and deceased and fallen members of the Michigan National Guard are honored.
“I am proud to serve as Commander-in-Chief of the Michigan National Guard and humbled to be part of its traditions, honoring our fallen heroes and upholding the proud legacy they built. Together, we will ensure our service members, veterans, and their families have the resources they need to thrive in Michigan. I will work with anyone to reduce their barriers to employment, lower their cost of higher education, and get things done that make a real difference in their lives," said Whitmer.
For more information, click HERE