Gov. Whitmer outlines highlights of historic state budget

MICHIGAN, U.S. (WJRT) - From a projected deficit to a massive surplus, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proud of the state's passage of its largest budget in state's history.
The $76 billion spending plan for fiscal year 2022/23 includes record investments across the board from infrastructure to education.
"When we were in May of 2020 we were projecting a $3 billion deficit," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Even in the midst of rising inflation, the state's revenue was up more than 8%. This includes sales and use tax. According to the Senate Fiscal Agency, during the month of April alone the state received more money from sales and use tax than in any month ever in the state's history.
All of this paved the way for a $6+ billion dollar surplus and the passage of the largest state budget in history with record investments.
"Here we are now we have delivered a record budget with record investment in things like public safety and education and infrastructure and closing the skills gap in Michigan," said the Governor.
She called it "an incredible moment."
One of the biggest highlights of the budget is the $19.6 billion going into the School Aid Fund to support public education.
"This budget represents a major investment in the whole child," she said. "It has support for our educators, our para pros, our school bus drivers everyone who works in our schools."
Whitmer said the state has under invested in education for too long and has made historic investments for the past four years. " I think now it is more important than ever as we try to get our kids back on track academically, socially, and emotionally," she said.
The City of Flint also received more money in this budget than ever in the city's history.
"We know that this is a community that has been hit hard by so many external crisis. Right? From the water crisis, to disinvestment at the business level, to job loss, etc." she said.
Flint will get $170 million dollars - to pump into its under funded employee pension fund.