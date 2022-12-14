Gov. Whitmer reflects on her first term, looks ahead to four more years

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her administration is not finished with it's to do list.
Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II took a look back at the past four years of their administration and outlined their priorities as they embark on a second term in office.
"The people spoke in this last election. They expect us to protect their individual rights. They expect us to protect this democracy," said Whitmer.
She said her administration is poised to keep the momentum going as she begins her second term in office. This time around, she's hoping to get even more help with Democrats in charge of the Senate and House for the first time in nearly 40 years.
"We have an environment that's only happened here in Michigan four times in 130 years," said Whitmer. "I think we will have a very different working relationship with the Legislature, but we also are cognizant of the fact that Michigan is a state of Republicans and Democrats and independents and people who don't vote and our job is to deliver for all of them."
Whitmer says she would like to eliminate Michigan's retirement tax. According to the state, eliminating the tax would save half a million households an average of $1,000 a year.
She also plans to work on other financial relief efforts as Michigan residents tackle high inflation.
"These are things that we want to get done early so we can put some help people who are working hard or who have worked hard and played by the rules keeps more money in their pocket," said Whitmer.
She would like to take a look at the state's Right to Work law. The law prohibits employers from requiring dues as a condition of employment.
This could bring up a challenge by Republicans, who have said repealing the law is bad for business.
"It's not just about organized labor. It's about dignity in the workplace and in a fair wage or long, full hard day's work. So you know, I think that we will we will see a change on that front," Whitmer said.
In the wake of the tragedy at Oxford High School, Whitmer would like to explore gun safety measures for the state.
"There's not one one thing that will fix all the problems, right?" she said. "But we have to try and there are proven methods, whether it's a background check or it's a red flag BA or simply secure storage. These are proven methods to help bring down gun violence."
Whitmer continues to work on fixing Michigan's roads and working to repair the state's aging infrastructure.
The swearing-in ceremony for Whitmer and Gilchrist's second term will take place on Jan. 1.