Gov. Whitmer seeks four more years to complete her tasks as governor

  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is finalizing her case to receive four more years in Michigan's top elected position.

MID-MICHGAN (WJRT) - With Election Day just four days away, Both gubernatorial candidates are making their way across the state trying to rally last-minute votes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she deserves a second term and he has a plan for fixing Michigan's struggling economy.

"You know, I love this state. We are really making progress, whether it's the roads or public education," she said.

Whitmer said there's more work to do and she's hoping Michigan voters will give her four more years to complete her tasks on Tuesday.

"We need to put our foot on the gas right now not go backward. And there's a lot at stake here," she said.

Top Michigan Democrats joined Whitmer in the final stretch at a rally for college students at Saginaw Valley State University. This comes as new polling numbers show Whitmer is ahead of Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

But Whitmer isn't resting on the poll numbers in the final days of her campaign.

"It's all about getting out the vote and you know, when you show up at a college campus and you got this many people who are engaged on an early Friday morning, it's really impressive," she said. "There's a lot of great energy out here."

An EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 News released on Friday shows that the economy and inflation are top topics for likely Michigan voters. But polling also shows that likely voters believe the state's economy is on the wrong track.

"I think some of the work that we've done to keep more money in people's pockets is really important. Bringing down the cost of daycare, leveling the tuition barrier," Whitmer said. "But also we've been very fiscally smart with our budget. We've got resources where we could do more. So I have proposed a pause on the sales tax on gas, I have proposed eliminating the retirement tax and I have proposed tripling the Earned Income Tax Credit. That alone would put $3,000 in the pockets of 700,000 families. The only thing standing in my way is the Republican-led Legislature. I'm hopeful we can get it done. Maybe after the election."

Reproductive rights and Proposal 3 were another main issue for likely voters in the exclusive EPIC-MRA poll for ABC12. Whitmer has been a huge advocate of abortion rights while Dixon has said that Whitmer is too extreme.

For Whitmer, it all comes down to a woman's right to choose.

"You know, whether you is a choice that you would avail yourself of personally or not, the choice needs to remain with the woman and her family and her medical provider," Whitmer said. "You know, I think it is something that for 49 years the vast majority of people are supportive. It is an important right -- again, personal right and private right -- and that's why it needs to remain with the impacted woman or girl."

