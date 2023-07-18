Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan voting rights legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills into law on Tuesday, designed to expand voting rights.
The bills put "Proposal 2" into action, after 60$ of Michigan voters approved the measure in November 2022.
In state and federal elections, there will be nine days of in-person early voting.
The new bills signed Tuesday add measures to ensure voters are made aware of errors on their ballots and can fix them.
Governor Whitmer says the bills make it easier to vote securely, giving more Michiganders a voice in the election.