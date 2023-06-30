Gov. Whitmer's office releases PSA on first day of state's new hands-free law

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a public service announcement today reminding Michiganders about the new hands-free driving law that begins today.

The new public service announcement shows a man looking at other drivers, pointing out that their actions with their cellphones are no longer allowed with the new law.

"Anything in your hands is going to be illegal unless you're calling 911, calling emergency services or calling to report something in front of you," said Lt. John Swartz of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

According to the Governor's office, Ohio has seen a nine-percent drop in distracted driving in just one month of introducing a hands-free law in April.