...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Gov. Whitmer's office releases PSA on first day of state's new hands-free law

Michigan adding reminders of hands-free device law along roads

These signs will at the Michigan state line and international border crossings will remind drivers of a new state law banning the use of handheld cell phone and mobile devices.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a public service announcement today reminding Michiganders  about the new hands-free driving law that begins today.

The new public service announcement shows a man looking at other drivers, pointing out that their actions with their cellphones are no longer allowed with the new law.

"Anything in your hands is going to be illegal unless you're calling 911, calling emergency services or calling to report something in front of you," said Lt. John Swartz of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

According to the Governor's office, Ohio has seen a nine-percent drop in distracted driving in just one month of introducing a hands-free law in April.

Michigan’s new hands-free law makes the manual use of electronic devices behind the wheel illegal. Breaking it could now mean major fines and community service.

 

Go hands-free. Just drive. It’s the law. Learn more at Michigan.gov/DistractedDriving.

