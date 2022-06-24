Governor Whitmer vows to fight for women's rights

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - "It's not surprising, but it is devastating," said Governor Whitmer.
Governor Whitmer's immediate reaction to Friday morning's Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe V Wade. As a woman, and mother, it's a ruling that is personal.
"As a mom of two daughters, it's gut wrenching to think that my girls and every generation after mine now has fewer rights in America than my generation has had our whole lives," she said.
Since Roe v. Wade, research shows that having access to chose when to have a child has significantly contributed to reducing rates of teen motherhood and maternal mortality. It's also increased rates of educational attainment, workforce participation, and earnings.
"When you take women's ability to make decisions about their own health care away, you throw them into poverty, you throw them into the inability to participate in our economy. And you stripped them of the human dignity that every American should be able to, to rely on and that's the ability to make our own decisions in our lives," said Whitmer.
Michigan has a law on the books, that would make all forms of abortion illegal with no exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother - that law was written in 1931.
The Governor's office has filled an injunction to overturn that 91-year-old law, so Friday morning's ruling won't have an immediate impact in the state.
"We've got to continue to fight. We cannot assume we're going to win. We've got to fight like hell for this and that's exactly what I'm doing on behalf of my daughters on behalf of all women in Michigan," she said.
Right now abortion remains legal in Michigan due to that injunction against the 1931 abortion ban.
On Thursday, a bill was introduced in the state legislature that would criminalize anyone who helps someone get an abortion in the state, including nurses and doctors.
There are also provisions that would outlaw any abortion-inducing pills, including the Morning After Pill.