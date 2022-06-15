 Skip to main content
Grand Rapids police officer fired after facing charges for Patrick Lyoya's death

  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher Schurr

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder for Patrick Lyoya's death in April has been fired.

Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington announced Wednesday that he terminated Christopher Schurr's employment with the Grand Rapids Police Department. 

Police Chief Eric Winstrom and the city's Labor Relations Office recommended that Schurr be fired. A discharge hearing was scheduled, but Schurr waived his right to the hearing before Washington announced his firing effective June 10.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed a second-degree murder charge against Schurr, who was a Grand Rapids police officer for seven years, last week for the death of Lyoya.

Videos of the April 4 incident show Schurr pull over the car Lyoya was driving in Grand Rapids. Lyoya tried to run away and a physical scuffle broke out between he and Schurr.

Schurr indicated on body camera footage that Lyoya gained control of his Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya in video footage, fired a gunshot at the back of his head.

Autopsies showed that Lyoya died of a single gunshot wound to his head.

Schurr faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of second-degree murder. He was arraigned last week and released on $100,000 bond while he awaits further court proceedings.

