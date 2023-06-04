Grayling-area wildfire started from campfire, now 85% contained

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire crews on the ground and in the air made significant progress in containing a massive wildfire near Grayling overnight.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the Wilderness Trail Fire burned 2,400 acres in about 24 hours. The fire was about 85% contained by around noon Sunday.

The DNR says the fire started from a campfire on private land near Staley Lake. It was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday and spread quickly through dry forest and grasslands in Crawford County southwest of Grayling.

Fire crews ordered evacuations and closed 5 miles of I-75 on Saturday, but those were lifted Saturday night. Only a few local road closures and a temporary air restriction banning all flying objects around the fire remained in place Sunday.

The DNR, U.S. Forest Service, Michigan State Police and local fire departments continued working to contain the fire and douse hot spots.

With no significant rain in the forecast, much of Lower Michigan remains at extreme risk of wildfires. The DNR is asking residents exercise extreme caution when burning anything.