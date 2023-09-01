Huron-Manistee National Forest to launch their Fall Color map on Sept. 1

MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Beginning Sept. 1, the Huron-Manistee National Forests will launch their Fall Color Interactive Map.
As the summer wraps up, the colors associated with fall are beginning to show up.
This map will allow viewers to select different icons within the Huron-Manistee National Forest interior to reveal employees' most recent images of emerging fall colors.
“We introduced the map last year to create an opportunity for those who are unable to travel to the Huron-Manistee to see the colors changing,” said Acting Public Affairs Officer Travis Owens. Owens stated that the map’s icons change shape and color depending on the age of the image from the date it was taken. “The interactive map can serve as a great tool for those wanting to plan a leaf-peeping trip north and concerned about a successful adventure.”
The interactive map will allow users to experience the changing colors of the forest from the convenience of any device that has internet. By clicking on the map's icon, images captured by forest employees in the field will pop up and display the color conditions of that location.
The map will be active from Sept. 1 until Oct. 31.
For more information on the Huron-Manistee National Forest, visit their website fs.usda.gov/hmnf.