 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

I-75 closing south of Mackinac Bridge this week for bridge construction

  • Updated
  • 0

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Travelers heading to and from the Mackinac Bridge will have to detour part of this week while I-75 is closed in Mackinaw City.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing northbound and southbound I-75 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday while new beams are set for the rebuilt U.S. 23 bridge over the freeway.

During the closure, northbound traffic will be detoured on Nicolet and Jamet streets in Mackinaw City while southbound traffic will be detoured on Louvigny Street, Central Avenue and Nicolet Street.

Single lane closures will remain on I-75 after the freeway reopens in both directions on Thursday. A detour through Mackinaw City will remain in place for southbound U.S. 23 traffic until October, when the exit ramp reopens.

The bridge replacement is part of a $12.3 million project to rebuild and resurface U.S. 23 through Mackinaw City over three years. The project will focus on rebuilding and widening the road on the south side of the city next year.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you