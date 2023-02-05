 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 37 knots expected.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS... the strong winds will cause hazardous conditions on
the mostly ice covered waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Independence Township man dies after ice sailboating crash

  • Updated
  • 0
81 year-old Independence Twp. man dies in ice sail boating crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Independence Township man died Sunday after an ice sailboat crash at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area in White Lake Township.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 81-year-old Dan Erwin Campbell was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat on Pontiac Lake around noon when the crash occurred not far off the shoreline.

Investigators believe Campbell hit his head on the ice. He was wearing a helmet and face shield.

Campbell was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was called to assist the White Lake Township police and fire.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

Recommended for you