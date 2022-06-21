Jan 6 committee highlights pressure put on state officials to overturn election

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - On Tuesday, the January 6 House committee focused on what it said was then-President Donald Trump's effort to push state officials to reject the election results.
One of the state officials pressured was Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The committee played video of protesters outside Benson's home saying that she was fearful what they would do to her if lies about the election in our state continued.
Another state official who was pressured was Former Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman, Laura Cox. She told the committee that members of the state GOP were planning on submitting a false certificate to Congress saying Trump won the state's election.
Trump continues to dismiss the January 6 committee on all forms of social media, still maintaining the false claim that the election was stolen.
"As Michigan’s chief election officer my responsibility is to ensure our elections are accessible, safe, secure, and that the results are an accurate reflection of the will of the people. As election officials we are committed to protecting all voters, regardless of how they voted or who they voted for. Yet it is a role that increasingly forces us – whether we consider ourselves Republicans, Democrats, or independents – to endure threats, harassment, false and malicious attacks on our character and integrity, and sometimes even violence," said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Benson said that Tuesday's hearing makes it clear that there cannot be a secure democracy if officials do not protect the security of the people who administer, protect, and stand guard over elections.
She said that the threats were a direct extension of the efforts to spread false information about the security and accuracy of elections that has been endured in the years since 2020.