Judge suspends Michigan's 1931 abortion ban law ahead of Roe vs. Wade ruling

DETROIT (AP) - A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.

The law makes it a crime to assist in an abortion. It has been on the books since 1931. But it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.

The Supreme Court could overturn that decision by summer, leaving abortion issues to each state. A leaked draft of a ruling shows justices are poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade this summer.

Without national protections included in the Roe vs. Wade ruling, abortion would have become illegal in Michigan if the 1931 law was enforced.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan. The judge says there's “no doubt” that a right to “bodily integrity” in Michigan includes a right to end a pregnancy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised the ruling shortly after it was released Tuesday.

"Today marks an important victory for Michiganders," she said in a statement issued shortly after Tuesday's ruling. "The opinion from the Michigan Court of Claims is clear and sends the message that Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, should not go into effect even if Roe is overturned. It will help ensure that Michigan remains a place where women have freedom and control over their own bodies."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is the defendant in the Planned Parenthood lawsuit, called the ruling a win for millions of women across the state who are fighting for their rights.

"The judge acted quickly in the interest of bodily integrity and personal freedom to preserve this important right and found a likelihood of success in the state law being found unconstitutional," Nessel said. "I have no plans to appeal and will comply with the order to provide notice to all state and local officials under my supervision.”

The same 1931 law already is facing a challenge in the Michigan Supreme Court. Whitmer filed a petition with the court in April, asking justices to review the state abortion ban with an expedited process.

She plans to use all of her powers as governor to uphold abortion rights in Michigan regardless of what happens with Roe vs. Wade. That includes asking the Michigan Supreme Court to speed up a ruling on her lawsuit.

Nessel and several Democrat county prosecutors in Michigan, including Genesee County's David Leyton, already have said they will not enforce the 1931 law if it takes effect again.

Leyton signed a letter with six other prosecutors in Michigan, pledging to protect women's freedom to choose abortion.