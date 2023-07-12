 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay,
Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland,
Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and
Wayne.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into
southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The
organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable
of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event
total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM
to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit
eastward by sunrise Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take
action should flooding develop.

Juneteenth is officially an annual state holiday

  • Updated
  • 0

The Michigan Legislature approved bills that codify Juneteenth as an official state holiday permanently.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Juneteenth officially became Michigan's newest state holiday on Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation that permanently marks June 19 every year as Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when the final slaves were emancipated during the Civil War in 1865.

Whitmer declared Juneteenth a public holiday with an executive directive for 2022 and 2023. The bill she signed Wednesday codifies the holiday into the state constitution.

"On Juneteenth, we come together to celebrate fundamental American values of freedom and equality, embodied by the stories and legacies of the Black community," said Whitmer. "Juneteenth is a moment of celebration and reflection, but it is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to action."

President Joe Biden signed legislation declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021. As an official holiday, government offices, schools, post offices, banks and many other businesses would close on June 19.

"Juneteenth is an important opportunity to highlight the stories of Black Michiganders and celebrate the path we are walking toward the freedom, equality, and justice that is the promise of Michigan and America," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

