Jury picked, evidence next for second trial in alleged Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

It's the government's second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring.

Opening statements are planned for Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Adam Fox from the Grand Rapids area and Barry Croft Jr. of Delaware are charged in the case. They are accused of agreeing to kidnap the Democratic governor as part of a plot to shock the country into chaos in the final days of the 2020 presidential election.

The government says they were displeased over COVID-19 restrictions.

The jury was selected Tuesday. The judge and lawyers settled on 18 people, including six alternates, to hear the case. Some potential jurors were dismissed for health reasons or for political beliefs they couldn’t set aside.

