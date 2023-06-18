Lake Orion man drowns after allegedly falling out of a boat

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lake Orion man died Friday evening after he fell out of a boat on Lake Orion and drowned.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team was called at about 5:40 p.m. Friday for reports of a missing boater. Family members reported the victim missing after seeing some personal items floating in the water.
A family friend found the 55 year-old approximately 15 feet from shore in about 6 feet of water. The rescue team recovered the man from the water, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death remains under investigation.