Lawmakers approve new military cemetery in Northern Michigan

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new military cemetery will be developed in Northern Michigan if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a bill from lawmakers soon.
The Michigan Legislature approved a bill committing state funds to begin developing the cemetery at an undisclosed location in Crawford County, which includes the Grayling area.
Republican State Sen. Curt VanderWall of Ludington, who sponsored the bill, said it will be Michigan's first cemetery set aside for military veterans in the northern Lower Peninsula.
The state's existing military cemeteries are located in Holly, Battle Creek and Grand Rapids.
"Those who have served in our armed forces deserve access to a final resting place near their families that will allow them to be formally honored for their service and a veterans cemetery centrally located in Northern Michigan will make this possible for more men and women who have answered the call of duty in our nation’s military," said VanderWall.
Michigan will spend $1.5 million to begin the process of purchasing and developing the cemetery, which the federal government eventually will reimburse.
Federal funds will pay the full cost of purchasing, planning and developing the cemetery, which is estimated at $10 million to $15 million.
"It is the goal of the federal Department of Veterans Affairs that veterans have reasonable access to a military cemetery within a 75-mile radius — that means we still have a lot of room to work with in Michigan," VanderWall said. "Establishing a veterans cemetery in Crawford County is simply the right thing to do."