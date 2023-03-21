Lawmakers approve repeal of Michigan's right to work law

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Democrats voted along party lines in the final votes to repeal Michigan's right to work law and restore prevailing wages for state construction projects.
The legislation cleared the House and Senate within weeks. It's now headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk.
Once she signs it, unions will once again be allowed to require workers to pay dues as a condition of employment.
The right to work law has been in place for a decade. It was a blow for organized labor in the state where it was born.
The prevailing wage bill would mandate higher wages and benefits for workers on state funded projects.
House Republican Leader Matt Hall said the legislation will set workers back, along with Michigan's economy.
"Dramatically transforming our policies to harm workers and job providers will hang a 'Closed for Business' sign at our state's borders and take Michigan off the list for future projects," he said.