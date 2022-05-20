Legislature again OKs tax cuts; Whitmer floats $500 rebate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature are proposing new plans to cut taxes, but they remain at odds over the scope and immediacy of any relief.

On Thursday, the Democratic governor called for a one-time $500 rebate for “working families,” adding to her earlier proposals to gradually repeal a tax on retirement income and fully restore a credit for lower-wage earners.

Republican lawmakers quickly passed at $2.5 billion tax cut package later Thursday that would permanently reduce the state income tax and increase the personal exemption.

It would also create a $500 Child Tax Credit, fully reinstate the tax break for low-income workers and expand a property tax credit to include partially disabled veterans.

“People are struggling to keep up with the soaring cost of food, fuel, and other everyday expenses,” said Republican State Rep. Mike Mueller on Linden. “The best way to use the state’s historic budget surplus is to give taxpayers back more of their hard-earned money, so people can afford to pay their bills and put food on the table.”

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature already passed a similar $2.5 billion tax cut proposal in March, which included the child tax credit, lower income tax rates and higher standard deductions for retirement income.

However, Whitmer vetoed that plan in March. She is likely to veto the latest Republican tax cut plan, contending it is fiscally irresponsible.