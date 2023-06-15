 Skip to main content
Legislature approves Juneteenth as state holiday for Michigan

  Updated
  • 0

The Michigan Legislature approved bills that codify Juneteenth as an official state holiday permanently.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state House sent a bill to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk that would make Juneteenth an official state holiday.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 every year to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. That is the date when the final slaves received their emancipation during the Civil War.

Whitmer declared Juneteenth a public holiday with an executive directive last year. The bill approved Wednesday would codify the holiday into the state constitution.

President Joe Biden signed legislation declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021. As an official holiday, government offices, schools, post offices, banks and many other businesses would close on June 19.

