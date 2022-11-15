Lieutenant governor lays out vision for Michigan with Democrats in control

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The 2022 elections brought significant change for Michigan with Democrats in control of the Legislature and governor's office for the first time in nearly 40 years.
Democrats won control of the Michigan House and Senate, along with all three top statewide elected positions. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II is excited for the agenda Democrats plan to present over the next years.
"I think with different dynamics and having more democratic allies and the majority in Lansing we'll be able to accelerate that progress to connect everyone in Michigan to the internet for the first time, to be able to repeal the tax on retirement income that was placed upon Michigan retirees on fixed incomes 10 years ago, to triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, to put more money in the pockets of Michigan families, where people are working with still need a little bit of help to make ends meet at a time when things are so expensive," he said.
Gilchrist is looking forward to working with the governor and the Legislature on finding ways to grow the population of Michigan in this next term. He believes can be done by focusing on improving the economy and education.
"What we're looking on is making sure that we're making the investments in our communities that are necessary for quality of life, is that making sure that we're supporting our cities and municipalities so they have the resources to hire police and fire and emergency responders, so that people have the peace of mind we're living in a city that they'll be responded to in case of something happening -- maybe something tragic happening," Gilchrist said. "We also are making sure that we're back deepening our investments in education."
He also mention goals of making sure all employees are respected at work by increasing protections for the LGBTQ community.