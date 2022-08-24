Lt. Gov. Gilchrist outlines proposal for back to school sales tax holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II talked about sending students back to school across the state and the governor's proposed sales tax holiday for school supplies.

He talked about how the proposed tax holiday would roll out and what items would be exempt from Michigan's sales tax if lawmakers approve the measure.

Republicans have said the tax holiday is too little, too late because many families already completed their back to school shopping and classes already started at several school districts.

Flint Community Schools students went back to classrooms the first week of August. Grand Blanc Community Schools, which is Genesee County's largest district, went back class Wednesday.

Nearly every school district in the state will be in session by next Monday.

Gilchrist said the sales tax holiday still can save families money as inflation drives up the cost of school supplies.