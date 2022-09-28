Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas.

Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently have to tow equipment across the bridge on trailers while following laws governing weight limits on freeways.

The bridge is considered part of Michigan's limited access freeway system, which does not allow farm equipment that can't meet the minimum speed limit.

The bridge authority says the effort to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge stems from a farmer's request to drive his manure spreader between Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.

Both bills passed the Senate Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure this week will head to the full Senate for consideration. If approved there, the bills would go to the House for consideration.