Mackinac Bridge celebrates 65th birthday

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Michigan’s greatest landmarks celebrated a birthday on Tuesday.

The Mackinac Bridge opened 65 years ago on Nov. 1, 1957. Construction began in May of 1954 and took three seasons to complete with long breaks during winter weather.

The Mighty Mac, as it’s affectionately known, spans 5 miles and took more than three years to build at a cost of $100 million. More than 200 million vehicles have crossed since it opened.

The Dalman family of Tawas City drove the 200 millionth vehicle across the bridge on June 16 as they made their way to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula.

They received a gift basket with unique items from Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.

The Mackinac Bridge remains the fifth-longest suspension bridge in the world with more than 8,600 feet between the anchorages. The entire bridge spans 26,372 between the shores of Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.

The roadway is 54 feet wide with two lanes available in each direction. The towers rise 552 feet above the water while the roadway stands 200 feet above the Straits of Mackinac at its peak.

Like all suspension bridges, the Mackinac Bridge is designed to move and flex as weather conditions change. The roadway can move up to 35 feet east or west in the most severe wind conditions.