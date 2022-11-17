Mackinac Bridge planning two brief overnight closures for electrical work

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to all traffic for half-hour intervals on two nights this month so crews can complete electrical work.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority planned the closures for 2:30 to 3 a.m. on Nov. 29 and 30. Crews will work on replacing the bridge's backup power system during both brief closures.
"We don’t want to inconvenience anyone, but this is vital work to ensure we can keep all of our operations online during any future power outages," said Bridge Director Kim Nowack.
The project will knock the Mackinac Bridge's tolling system offline, requiring the total closures. Bridge officials chose the early morning times at the end of this month because that is the lowest traffic volume in the late fall.
"Very few customers cross the bridge at this time of night, and we would encourage anyone who plans to cross during the overnight hours on these dates to modify their travel times to avoid these closures," Nowack said.