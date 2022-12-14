Mackinac Bridge reopens to all traffic after office trailer accident

ST. IGNACE Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic for a coupe hours after an office trailer fell off its frame Wednesday afternoon.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority announced the closure just after 4 p.m. Webcams of the bridge showed emergency vehicles on the south end of the bridge on the Mackinaw City side.
Bride officials say a trailer-mounted office got disconnected from its frame. Crews were working to reconnect them "and it's proving more difficult to get moving again than initially thought," says a tweet from the bridge authority.
There were no reports of injuries. The southbound lanes of the bridge reopened around 5:20 p.m. and the northbound lanes reopened soon after the vehicle was removed.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority imposed high wind protocols on Wednesday morning, which require all large profile vehicles to get an escort across. Wind speeds were between 35 and and 49 mph at the time.
The high wind escort policy remained in effect Wednesday evening after the bridge reopened.