Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the east
with gusts up to 41 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds most likely to occur between 2
AM and 6 AM Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Mackinac Bridge reopens to all traffic after office trailer accident

The Mackinac Bridge closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon when an office trailer became disconnected from its frame.

ST. IGNACE Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic for a coupe hours after an office trailer fell off its frame Wednesday afternoon.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority announced the closure just after 4 p.m. Webcams of the bridge showed emergency vehicles on the south end of the bridge on the Mackinaw City side.

Bride officials say a trailer-mounted office got disconnected from its frame. Crews were working to reconnect them "and it's proving more difficult to get moving again than initially thought," says a tweet from the bridge authority.

There were no reports of injuries. The southbound lanes of the bridge reopened around 5:20 p.m. and the northbound lanes reopened soon after the vehicle was removed.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority imposed high wind protocols on Wednesday morning, which require all large profile vehicles to get an escort across. Wind speeds were between 35 and and 49 mph at the time.

The high wind escort policy remained in effect Wednesday evening after the bridge reopened.

