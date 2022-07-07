Mackinac Bridge Walk will continue using same plan as past four years

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The popular Mackinac Bridge Walk tradition on Labor Day will continue this year using the same format as the past four years.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority again invites the public to take a walk across one of Michigan's most famous landmarks spanning the Straits of Mackinac between the state's two peninsulas.
The tradition started in 1958, when the Mackinac Bridge opened to traffic. This will be the 64th annual bridge walk after the 2020 event was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.
The bridge walk draws an average of about 20,000 to 30,000 people every year.
This summer's bridge walk will continue the plan started in 2018 without buses available to transport anyone across the bridge. Walkers and runners will have the same three basic options for crossing the bridge:
- Start either in Mackinaw City or St. Ignace, walk halfway across, turn around and return to where they started. Turnaround points will move closer to each end of the bridge at 10 a.m.
- Leave a vehicle on either end of the bridge, drive back across before 6:30 a.m., start walking either in Mackinaw City or St. Ignace, walk 5 miles across the bridge and drive back to where they started walking (after the bridge reopens for vehicle traffic at noon).
- Start either in Mackinaw City or St. Ignace, walk 5 miles all the way across, turn around and walk 5 miles back to where they started.
"With three years of experience starting the event from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, we’re finding that most participants are comfortable with this newer version of our long-standing tradition," said MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack. "Every year things go a bit more smoothly, and we hear more support for the variety of options to participate."
The Mackinaw Bridge will be closed to vehicles from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Walkers can begin their trek from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Anyone walking the entire length of the bridge must reach the midpoint by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. There will be no public transportation to bring stranded walkers back to their vehicles if they don't get across in time.