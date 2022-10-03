Mackinac Bridge will stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge will stop refunding tokens for money at the end of this year.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority stopped accepting tokens as payment for crossing the bridge at toll lanes in September 2019 as demand for them dwindled.
But several tokens remain in circulation, which can be redeemed for cash at the bridge office in St. Ignace until Dec. 31. The bridge authority believes fewer than 1% of tokens issued over the years remain in circulation.
"Only a few customers bring in tokens anymore for reimbursement and there is quite a paperwork process each time they do," said Mackinac Bridge Director Kim Nowack. "We've given customers three years to sell back their tokens to us and it's time to turn remaining tokens into collectors' items."
Anyone with valid tokens can bring them to the Mackinac Bridge Authority office on the St. Ignace side of the bridge to exchange for cash. The value is $4 for up to 24 tokens and $1.50 for any more tokens.
Tokens came in rolls of 24 with several different versions after the Mackinac Bridge opened in 1957. The bridge authority sells commemorative token sets honoring key people in the bridge's history and the Mackinac Straits ferries that operated before the bridge opened.