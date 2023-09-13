Major fire reported near Northern Michigan tissue factory

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire crews across Northern Michigan were responding to a major fire near the Great Lakes Tissue Co. factory in Cheboygan on Wednesday.
The fire broke out shortly before 11:30 a.m. at the facility on Main Street along the Cheboygan River.
Photos and videos from the scene showed a column of thick, black smoke towering over the scene. The city of Cheboygan advised residents to stay away from the area.
There was no immediate information about how the fire started or whether anyone was injured.
Great Lakes Tissue operates in a former paper mill near downtown Cheboygan formerly owned by Proctor & Gamble. The company uses recycled paper and cardboard products to manufacture toilet paper or other soft tissue products.