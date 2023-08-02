Major military exercise in Northern Michigan starts this weekend

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of National Guard members from across the U.S. will descend on Northern Michigan this weekend for one of the military's largest annual training exercises.
The Michigan National Guard is hosting the annual Northern Strike training exercise from Aug. 5 to 19 in the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, which is comprised of Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Center.
Aerial assets in the drill will be flying in from Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport and Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County.
The Michigan National Guard says 7,000 soldiers from 25 states, one U.S. territory and several international partners will take part in Northern Strike this year.
The annual training exercise focuses on expeditionary skills, command and control, sustainment and joint integrated fires. A new element of the drill involves flying simulated patients from Northern Michigan to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.