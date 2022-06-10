Man airlifted after alleged drunk driver hits disabled vehicle on I-75

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit man was airlifted to a Northern Michigan hospital after an alleged drunk driver slammed into his disabled vehicle along I-75 in Northern Michigan.
Michigan State Police say the 29-year-old man from Beverly Hills in Oakland County was stopped along the southbound lanes from the freeway near Winters Road in Otsego County around 7:20 p.m. Thursday because his Mercury Sable sedan broke down.
Police received reports of a Buick LaCrosse swerving all over the road near Vanderbilt minutes before the crash. Investigators say that car slammed into the disabled Mercury, which stopped on the outside shoulder of the freeway.
The impact sent both cars careening into the ditch, where both landed on upside down on their roofs. The 29-year-old Cheboygan man driving the Buick climbed out on his own.
The 49-year-old man driving the Mercury was trapped in his car with his arm stuck under the door.
Firefighters extricated him from the car before an AeroMed helicopter airlifted him from the scene to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where he was treated for serious injuries.
Michigan State Police say the Cheboygan man driving the Buick likely was drunk when he crashed. Troopers will continue investigating the crash.