Man arrested for allegedly touching young girls at Michigan's Adventure

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon at Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon for allegedly touching young girls inappropriately in the wave pool area.
Grand Rapids post troopers are investigating an incident that occurred at Michigan’s Adventure wave pool this afternoon. A 39-year-old male is in custody after inappropriately touching young girls that were in the wave pool area. The incident remains under investigation. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OWhNEJKI7J— MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) July 23, 2023
Troopers are investigating the incident.
They ask that additional victims contact the Muskegon Central Dispatch at (800) 328-9011.