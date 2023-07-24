 Skip to main content
Man arrested for allegedly touching young girls at Michigan's Adventure

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon at Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon for allegedly touching young girls inappropriately in the wave pool area.

Troopers are investigating the incident.

They ask that additional victims contact the Muskegon Central Dispatch at (800) 328-9011.

