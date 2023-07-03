Marshall woman sentenced for threats against Gov. Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Marshall woman has been sentenced to four months probation and a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail for threatening violence toward Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Tabitha Davis, 33, pled guilty to malicious use of telecommunications services.
According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, Davis admitted to sending the message while initially claiming it was protected speech.
Her sentence is delayed while she gets mental health treatment and completes a substance abuse evaluation.