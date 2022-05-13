Massive forest fire burning in rural Montmorency County

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and local fire crews from across Northern Michigan are battling a massive forest fire in Montmorency County.
The fire was reported Friday afternoon in the northwest part of Montmorency County near the Pigeon River Country State Forest. Michigan DNR fire crews reported several hundred acres have burned.
The National Weather Service office in Gaylord was tracking the huge plume of smoke on weather radar blowing to the north.
The Montmorency County Sheriff's Office advised the public to avoid the area of Blue Lakes, East Branch and Meridian Line roads.
Dozens of firefighters on the ground were receiving support from multiple aircraft dropping water from the above.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources listed the fire danger as Extreme to Very High across the northern Lower Peninsula on Friday. Fire officials are asking the public to use extreme caution with burning this weekend.