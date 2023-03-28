MDOT and TalkSooner collaborate in-effort to prevent youth substance abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Travel time in the car may be a great chance for parents to start important conversations with their children.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is once again working with TalkSooner.org, a Michigan-based parent resource that aims to prevent youth substance use.
Many of MDOT’s 77 rest-areas and Welcome Centers around the state will be featuring TalkSooner posters. These posters serve as a reminder to parents to engage in conversations with their kids and teens about drug-use prevention.
The posters also point parents in the direction of resources that can help with navigating the conversations.
Acting MDOT director Brad Wieferich said that MDOT’s top concern is safety and that they’re happy to help with the drug prevention mission.
“Looking to prevent drug abuse and potential impaired driving is a natural extension of our mission and values,” said Wieferich. “We’re happy to play a role in fostering healthy, safe families and communities.”
The chief operating officer for Lakeshore Regional Entity, Stephanie VanDerKooi said that road trips are a perfect time to informally check on your kids and that TalkSooner is there to help.
Lakeshore Regional Entity is a non-profit organization that powers TalkSoon.org.
“Get their perspective on drugs and alcohol, and share your values for guiding healthy choices,” said VanDerKooi. “TalkSooner provides tips to help navigate these often difficult but important conversations.”
MDOT produced a video news release about the launch of the campaign. It is available to watch on Youtube.
MDOT and TalkSooner have worked together since 2021.