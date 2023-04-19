MDOT kicks off National Work Zone Awareness Week

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week.
This year's theme is, "You play a role in work zone safety, work with us."
Sixteen people died in work zones on Michigan roads in 2022.
"My dad probably had the biggest heart of anyone I have ever known," said Emily Hause.
Her dad, Brad, was a construction worker who was hit and killed along 1-96 near Portland in 2019.
Leslie Fonzi-Lynch was also at the event, honoring her late son. Brandyn Spychalski lost his leg and spent nearly a year in the hospital before he died in 2020.
MDOT says drivers should always slow down, follow all posted signs and be alert to ensure the safety of workers and fellow motorists in construction zones.