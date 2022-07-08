Michigan abortion rights ballot proposal reaches signature requirement

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Abortion access could likely be on the ballot for Michigan voters this November.
The Reproductive Freedom for All initiative has been working to let Michigan voters decide if an abortion is a constitutional right. The organizers say they vastly exceeded the signature requirement.
The drive needed to collect over 425,000 valid signatures from registered voters ahead of a July 11 deadline to qualify for the November ballot. This week, the campaign co-chairwoman said they've almost doubled that number.
"Was relieved to hear that nearly 800,000 signatures have been collected -- the most in any ballot effort history in the state of Michigan," said Linh Song, co-chairwoman of Reproductive Freedom for All
The Michigan Bureau of Elections now has to review signatures and then the Board of State Canvassers must certify them before the issue would go before the Michigan Legislature.
Lawmakers either can approve the measure or they can place the issue before voters in November.
Organizers say the drive took off following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month. A temporary court injunction blocks Michigan's 1931 law that would ban abortion, so the procedure remains legal.