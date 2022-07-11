Michigan activists submit more than 753K signatures to put abortion rights on the Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan voters are one step closer to deciding whether abortion will remain legal in the state.
The Reproductive Freedom for All coalition, working to legalize abortion, submitted a record breaking 753,759 signatures to the secretary of state to get the proposal onto the November ballot.
“The people of Michigan are turning in 753,759 signatures to enshrine into the state constitution the right to reproductive freedom,” spokesperson for the organization, Shanay Watson-Whittaker said.
The coalition, along with other organizations, have been working since January to gather the required 425,000 signatures.
If certified, the Reproductive Freedom for All amendment will appear on the ballot where voters could decide the future of abortion access in Michigan.
“Together we ensure abortion access is protected by law in the state of Michigan and today is the first major step forward,” Whittaker said.
Under the proposed amendment, the approval would insert permanent protections in the state's constitution for both abortion and reproductive health.
That include tossing out the state's 1931 abortion ban that's currently under an injunction and protecting health services like birth control, prenatal care and miscarriage management.
“The woman's privacy, regarding those reasons, also needs to be protected in the declaration of dependence, the phrase life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, kind of crystallizes what all citizens should be able to get,” President of the Flint Area League of Women Voters, Pegge Adams said.
Adams says the nearly double number of signatures submitted for the proposal highlights the importance of Roe V wade that was overturned more than two weeks ago.
“Who should have this choice, some stranger who wants to make a profit on a woman's misfortune, or a government that has no idea about that person's circumstances?” she said. “No one is really in the right position to judge that except for the woman and her doctor.”