Michigan adding reminders of hands-free device law along roads

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than three dozens signs are going up at state lines and international crossings to remind drivers of Michigan's new distracted driving law, which takes effect Friday.

Michigan will become the 26th state to ban drivers from using cell phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel without hands-free technology.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is putting up signs at 37 places along the state line and international border crossings to remind drivers of the law. Installation started this week and will continue until they all are posted.

MDOT also is placing messages on its network of electronic message boards across the state Friday with information about the new laws.

"This legislation is a welcome addition in the fight to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries," said State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich. "Improving safety for our road workers is a top priority for the department, and these new laws will help to ensure that our roads and work zones are protected from distracted driving."

Michigan banned texting while driving in 2010, but the law did not prohibit drivers from using other functions on cell phones and mobile devices. So scrolling social media, watching videos or reading emails remained legal.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says 57 people died in crashes blamed on distracted drivers statewide in 2022. Authorities hope the stricter law that bans all handheld use of cell phones will save lives by preventing crashes.

A driver's first violation of the new law is punishable by a $100 fine and up to 16 hours of community service. The second and any subsequent violations carry up to a $250 fine and 24 hours of community service.

A judge can order drivers to attend a mandatory driver improvement course for anyone convicted of three violations in less than three years.

Click here for more information on the new distracted driving law.