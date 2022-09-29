Michigan auto insurance catastrophic claims fee increases 42%

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will increase for policies renewing after July 1, 2023.

The association approved a 42% increase in its assessment for drivers who select unlimited personal injury protection. That rate will increase from $86 per year to $122 next summer.

Drivers who select no personal injury protection or limited protection will pay a new $48 assessment for deficit reduction. That charge is zero currently.

The Catastrophic Claims Association reimburses auto insurers for any claims that exceed $600,000. The association says the fee increases are due to an estimated $3.7 billion deficit in its fund.

The association says most of the deficit was caused by a Michigan Court of Appeals ruling in August, which says insurance companies can't reduce reimbursement rates for claims filed before Michigan's 2019 auto insurance reform law.

The law mandated reductions in how much family members and in-home aides could charge for ongoing health care. But the court ruled that those reductions could only be applied to claims filed after the law was enacted in 2019.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association hopes to appeal the rate reduction ruling to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The association also attributed part of the deficit to smaller than expected investment returns on the stock market, which has been losing value for much of this year.

The auto insurance assessment increase comes less than five months after insurance companies finished refunding just over $3 billion to Michigan drivers from the Catastrophic Claims Association.

The association declared a $5 billion surplus last fall and agreed to send $3 billion of that back to drivers in the form of refunds issued by auto insurance companies. The payments were issued from March to May last spring.

The association kept the remaining $2 billion from the surplus to pay ongoing claims.