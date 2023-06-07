 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Action Day Advisory Now In Effect For Wednesday June
7th Through Thursday June 8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 7th and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan
counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following counties in southeast
Michigan...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

Michigan bill would extend statute of limitations in sex cases

The Michigan Legislature is considering bills that would extend the statute of limitations for victims of sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers introduced legislation that would give victims of sexual abuse more time to sue for damages.

The legislation would expand the civil statute of limitations for sex abuse victims from age 28 to 52. If enacted, victims would also have a two-year window to sue retroactively regardless of the time limit.

The state is looking to overhaul laws after multiple sexual abuse scandals involving Roman Catholic clergy, Boy Scouts of America leaders and University of Michigan sports Dr. Robert Anderson.

"We have to have, I think, no statute of limitations," said Ingham County judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who handled the Larry Nassar case. "We can't have governmental immunity. We have to open the box, lift up the carpet, clean it out and change the culture -- and that's what we're here to do is to change the culture."

Michigan increased the statute of limitations to 28 years old following the 2018 conviction of Nassar, a disgraced Michigan State University sports doctor who sexually assaulted gymnasts and other athletes.

The Michigan Catholic Conference is the church's voice in the state for public policy. It opposes the legislation, explaining it "would unjustly require public and private entities to defend claims from many decades past."

