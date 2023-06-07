Michigan bill would extend statute of limitations in sex cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers introduced legislation that would give victims of sexual abuse more time to sue for damages.
The legislation would expand the civil statute of limitations for sex abuse victims from age 28 to 52. If enacted, victims would also have a two-year window to sue retroactively regardless of the time limit.
The state is looking to overhaul laws after multiple sexual abuse scandals involving Roman Catholic clergy, Boy Scouts of America leaders and University of Michigan sports Dr. Robert Anderson.
"We have to have, I think, no statute of limitations," said Ingham County judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who handled the Larry Nassar case. "We can't have governmental immunity. We have to open the box, lift up the carpet, clean it out and change the culture -- and that's what we're here to do is to change the culture."
Michigan increased the statute of limitations to 28 years old following the 2018 conviction of Nassar, a disgraced Michigan State University sports doctor who sexually assaulted gymnasts and other athletes.
The Michigan Catholic Conference is the church's voice in the state for public policy. It opposes the legislation, explaining it "would unjustly require public and private entities to defend claims from many decades past."