Michigan closing more prisons as inmate population declines

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More Michigan prisons are slated to close as the state's inmate population declines, eliminating the need for hundreds of beds.
The Michigan Department of Corrections plans to close the Michigan Reformatory in Ionia this November and consolidate the south side of the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian.
The Michigan Reformatory is among the state's oldest prisons dating back to 1877. Inmates will move to other Michigan prison facilities with open bed space.
Closing the Michigan Reformatory will not lead to any corrections officer job cuts. The Corrections Department has enough open positions at three other nearby prisons in Ionia to absorb the entire staff from the closing facility.
Officials say closing the Reformatory will eliminate operating costs there and reduce the amount of mandated overtime at the three other facilities -- Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility, Handlon Michigan Training Unit and the Ionia Correctional Facility.
“While these announcements are normally and understandably difficult on staff, in this instance we know it may be welcome news to many,” said Corrections Department Director Heidi Washington. “This will provide much-needed relief to our officers, nurses and other employees who have worked significant overtime shifts over the past few years.”
Part of the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility used to be called the Parr Highway Correctional Facility, which operated eight units. Four of those units previously closed and the rest merged with the Gus Harrison facility.
The remaining four units now will close this fall and inmates will move elsewhere. No corrections officer staff cuts are expected there, as enough jobs are available on the north side of the Gus Harrison complex to employ everyone from the south side.
“Today’s announcement will not only provide relief to so many of our employees, but is a sign of our continued success,” Washington said. “When you couple that with the lowest recidivism rate in state history, we are able to take these significant steps that help our staff, allow us to still provide exceptional public safety and continue to be good stewards of taxpayer resources.”
Michigan currently has 32,000 prison inmates, which is the lowest in more than 30 years. The state prison population peaked at more than 51,500 in 2007.
The rate of prisoners convicted of another offense after they are released has dropped from 45% to 23.6% over the past 20 years.